McDavid scored two power-play goals in Edmonton's 3-2 overtime loss to LA in Game 3 on Friday.

The Kings were able to hold McDavid to just an assist over the first two contests of the 2023 playoffs, but the star forward can only be contained for so long. He was amazing during the regular season, providing 64 goals and 153 points in 82 outings, and should continue to find success in the playoffs. McDavid's efforts Friday couldn't save the Oilers though, so Edmonton is now trailing 2-1 in the first-round series, and will consequently be in a high-pressure situation in Game 4 on Sunday.