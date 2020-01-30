Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pushes point streak to seven games
McDavid notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.
McDavid earned the secondary helper on Alex Chiasson's second-period goal. During his seven-game point streak, McDavid has five markers and eight assists. For the season, he's up to 27 goals and 77 points in 50 games, an identical line to teammate Leon Draisaitl, with whom he shares the lead in the Art Ross trophy race.
