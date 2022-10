McDavid scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added three assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

McDavid had his fingerprints all over the second half of this contest, factoring in on the Oilers' last four goals. The 25-year-old already has a pair of four-point efforts in four contests this season. He's up to five goals, five helpers, 17 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 10 hits while playing his usual massive role on the top line.