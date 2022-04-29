McDavid logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

McDavid set up Philip Broberg's first NHL tally in the third period. While it wasn't a multi-point effort, McDavid's gotten on the scoresheet in five straight games with two goals and 11 assists in that span. The 25-year-old has 123 points (44 goals, 79 helpers), 314 shots, a plus-28 rating and 75 hits through 80 outings. It's unclear if he'll play Friday's regular-season finale versus the Canucks or if he'll be rested with the Oilers' home-ice advantage for the first round already locked in.