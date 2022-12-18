McDavid scored a goal and an assist on eight shots in the Oilers' 4-3 loss to the Ducks on Saturday.

McDavid tied the game on the power play off a feed from Leon Draisaitl in the third period. The Oilers' captain has extended his point streak to 12 games, putting up 27 points through this span. Off to another ridiculous start to the season, McDavid has 28 goals and 62 points in 32 games. McDavid will continue to see time on the Oilers' top line and first power-play unit.