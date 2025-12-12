Oilers' Connor McDavid: Quartet of helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid notched four assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
McDavid had the primary helper on each of the Oilers' goals, three from Zach Hyman and one from Mattias Ekholm. This was McDavid's fourth multi-point effort in a row, a span in which he's racked up five goals and seven assists. The 28-year-old superstar is up to 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists), 19 power-play points, 97 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 31 outings overall.
