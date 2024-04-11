McDavid (lower body) is questionable for Friday's game against Arizona, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.
McDavid missed Tuesday's 5-1 win over Vegas because of his lower-body injury. He has 31 goals and 130 points in 74 outings in 2023-24. When McDavid is ready to return, Adam Henrique will likely slide from the second line to the third line.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Considered day-to-day•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Reaches 30-goal mark•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Point streak snapped vs. Dallas•