McDavid scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished two assists and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

McDavid's tally gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead late in the second period, and he assisted on both of their goals in the third. Despite another strong showing, the Avalanche swept the Western Conference Finals. McDavid shouldn't shoulder any blame for the early exit -- he had seven points in this series and finished the playoffs with a spectacular 10 goals, 23 helpers, 61 shots, 51 hits and a plus-15 rating through 16 appearances. At 25 years old and coming off of a 123-point regular season, the sky's the limit for the all-world center in the middle of his prime.