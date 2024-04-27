McDavid scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and logged two hits in Friday's 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3.

All three of McDavid's points came on the power play -- he's earned seven of his nine points this postseason with the man advantage. The all-world center has added nine shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating. McDavid's still a little assist-heavy (one goal, eight helpers), but the Oilers won't care how he gets his offense as long as it continues to show up in bulk quantities.