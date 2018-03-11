Oilers' Connor McDavid: Racks up three points Saturday

McDavid scored twice -- once on the power play -- and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Wild.

It was another electrifying performance from McDavid, who extended his point streak to seven games. The 21-year-old has collected six goals and seven assists in that span and is now sitting on 84 points in 68 games. His 33 goals are already a career high and another 100-point season isn't out of the question. Look for the young phenom to continue piling up the points in the final stretch of the season.