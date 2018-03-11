Oilers' Connor McDavid: Racks up three points Saturday
McDavid scored twice -- once on the power play -- and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Wild.
It was another electrifying performance from McDavid, who extended his point streak to seven games. The 21-year-old has collected six goals and seven assists in that span and is now sitting on 84 points in 68 games. His 33 goals are already a career high and another 100-point season isn't out of the question. Look for the young phenom to continue piling up the points in the final stretch of the season.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores 30th goal•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up two more points in loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches three assists in victory•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets overtime winner against Colorado•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Records second hat trick in February•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches two points in loss to Cats•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...