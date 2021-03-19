McDavid scored both goals in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

McDavid's two tallies sandwiched a lone goal from the Jets' Mathieu Perreault in the second period. The two-score effort lifted McDavid to the 20-goal mark -- he's just the second player in the league this year to reach that milestone, trailing on Auston Matthews (21). The 24-year-old McDavid has six goals and 12 helpers during his current eight-game point streak. He's up to 58 points, 131 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and 41 hits through 33 outings.