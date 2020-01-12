Oilers' Connor McDavid: Reaches 25-goal mark
McDavid netted a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
The first-period tally was vintage McDavid -- he received a pass from Ethan Bear, carved through the Flames' defense and beat Cam Talbot with a well-placed shot. The world-class center has three goals and four assists during a four-game point streak. He's up to 25 tallies and 71 points in 47 contests this season, to go with 150 shots on goal and 30 hits.
