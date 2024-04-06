McDavid scored twice on nine shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

McDavid's had a down year for finishing his own chances, but he still reached the 30-goal mark for the eighth season in a row. It didn't take him long to add No. 31, as he scored again in the third period for an insurance tally. The center saw an eight-game point streak snapped Wednesday in a shutout loss to the Stars, but he hasn't been silenced in consecutive games since November. McDavid has 128 points, 255 shots on net, 113 hits and a plus-34 rating over 73 appearances this season.