McDavid posted a power-play assist and eight shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

McDavid set up Zach Hyman's hat-trick-clinching tally in the third period. The assist extended McDavid's point streak to seven games (three goals, 10 helpers. For the season, the superstar center is at 14 goals, 40 assists, 104 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 34 contests. He's been held off the scoresheet just once in the last 20 games.