Oilers' Connor McDavid: Reaches 40-goal mark
McDavid scored his 40th goal of the season and chipped in an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.
Oilers fans have heard this story way too many times before. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl provided all of the offense -- with McDavid potting a highlight-reel, between-the-legs tally -- but the team ultimately blew a two-goal lead and picked up just one point to remain at .500 for the season. The first overall selection from the 2015 draft extended his career-best point total to 114, and he needs one more goal in Edmonton's final five games to tie last season's career high. McDavid hasn't disappointed this season, even though his team appears destined to come up just short of a playoff berth.
