McDavid scored a goal and supplied a pair of assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

McDavid set the tone early, scoring just 10 seconds after the start of the game. He also set up Tyson Barrie's bar-down tally in the first period and a power-play goal by Leon Draisaitl in the second. Friday was McDavid's fourth straight multi-point effort, during which he's racked up three goals and eight helpers. He's up to 51 points (17 markers, 34 assists) in 29 games -- he's only slightly off pace for a 100-point campaign.