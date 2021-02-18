McDavid recorded a pair of assists and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

McDavid's assist on Jesse Puljujarvi's first-period marker was the former's 500th career NHL point. No. 501 wasn't far behind, as McDavid also had a secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's power-play tally in the second period. It took McDavid a mere 369 career outings to reach 500 points. The 24-year-old superstar is already up to 32 points (nine goals, 23 helpers) in 18 outings this season. He's added 73 shots on net, a plus-2 rating and 20 hits -- the boost in physicality is new, as McDavid's career high in hits is 39, set in 2018-19.