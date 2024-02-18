McDavid recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

McDavid has gone five games without a goal, but he's not leaving fantasy managers hurting since he's racked up 13 helpers in that span. The 27-year-old reached the 60-assist mark Saturday, and he's added 21 goals, 164 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-22 rating through 49 outings. His slow start has forced him to play catch-up in the league's scoring race -- he now sits third in points behind Nathan MacKinnon (89) and Nikita Kucherov (94).