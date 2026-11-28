McDavid scored a power-play goal on two shots, added four PIM and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

McDavid has two goals and three assists over his last four games. The center has earned three of those points on the power play. With the tally, he has 60 points (15 goals, 45 assists) in a mere 28 contests. McDavid has added 74 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-23 rating. Barring an ice-cold spell, McDavid should have no trouble maintaining the lead in the Art Ross Trophy race -- he's up by 11 points over Kirill Kaprizov.