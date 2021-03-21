McDavid scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

McDavid continues to fly by milestones -- with his two points Saturday, he's at 60 points in 34 games. He's picked up seven tallies and 14 helpers during a nine-game point streak, with five of those outings seeing the superstar center notch three points. The 24-year-old is producing at a rate of 1.76 points per game. To reach the century mark in the shortened 2020-21 campaign, he would need to score at a pace of 1.82 points per game over the final 22 contests. That's a tall order, but McDavid may be in the middle of his most impressive season to date.