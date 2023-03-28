McDavid provided a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

This was a bit of a mixed bag for McDavid, but he was able to reached the 80-assist and 140-point marks while extending his point streak to eight games. During the streak, the superstar center has six tallies and 10 helpers. He's earned 64 power-play points with 319 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-14 rating through 74 appearances this season.