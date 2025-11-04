McDavid notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

McDavid became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,100 career points following this two-assist performance, but the Oilers still lost the game, so they've now dropped four of their last six (2-2-2). Despite the collective struggles, McDavid remains an absolute force on offense for Edmonton. This was his sixth multi-point game of the season, and he's up to 19 points (three goals, 16 helpers) in 14 games so far.