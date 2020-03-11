Oilers' Connor McDavid: Ready to rock

McDavid (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

McDavid missed Monday's loss to Vegas due to an illness, but he was able to partake in an off-ice workout Tuesday and skated Wednesday morning, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Jets. The superstar pivot will retake his spot in Edmonton's top six and first power-play unit.