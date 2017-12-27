McDavid (foot) will play Wednesday against Winnipeg, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

McDavid is likely still dealing with some soreness after blocking a slap shot with his foot during Saturday's 4-1 win over Montreal, but there was little doubt that he'd be available for Wednesday's contest once his post-game x-rays came back negative. The 20-year-old superstar will slot into his usual role skating on the Oilers' first line and top power-play unit against the Jets.