McDavid was unavailable to the media after Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets, as he was receiving attention from the training staff, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports McDavid was clutching his back or hip during the latter half of the third period. He didn't see the ice late in the third or in overtime. Early in the game, McDavid had a pair of assists, giving him two goals and eight points through five outings this season. More information on his status should surface before Tuesday's road game in Minnesota.