Oilers' Connor McDavid: Record-breaking performance in comeback win

McDavid scored twice -- both on the power play -- and added two helpers in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

With his second goal of the night -- a rebound that snuck past the glove of Connor Hellebuyck -- McDavid became the first player in NHL history to have a point in each of his team's first eight goals of the year. This confirms what we all knew, the Oilers can't win, let alone score, without McDavid. The 21-year-old extended that streak to nine by having a secondary assist on Jesse Puljujarvi's game-tying goal late in the third period. That's not to mention the Oilers were down 4-1 heading into the third frame, so McDavid broke Adam Oates' record out of pure necessity. Blueliner Darnell Nurse finished off the Jets with a goal in overtime while McDavid was on the bench, seeing his streak end. McDavid now has four goals and nine points in the first four games of the season.

