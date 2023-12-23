McDavid registered an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

McDavid enters the holiday break with 15 points over nine games in December. He started getting his season on track in late November and has kept it up with steady offense in his usual top-line role. McDavid started the year a little unsteady, but he's up to 44 points (12 goals, 32 assists), good for fourth in the league entering Saturday. He's added 86 shots on net, 41 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating, and there's a chance he could increase his offense if he can increase his shot rate.