Oilers' Connor McDavid: Records power-play assist

McDavid picked up a power-play assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

His apple came on Alex Chiasson's tally in the third period. McDavid is up to 27 points (eight goals, 19 helpers) in 18 appearances this season. The star center has added 59 shots and a plus-5 rating.

