Oilers' Connor McDavid: Records second hat trick in February
McDavid scored a hat trick in a 4-2 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday.
The reigning league MVP set the bar so high last season that it was going to be hard for him to repeat. But a late-season surge could change the narrative quickly, and that appears to be happening. McDavid has two hat tricks in February and has scored 11 goals and 15 points in eight games this month. He's only four goals away from last season's 30, and now has 69 points in 57 games.
