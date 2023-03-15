McDavid had a goal and an assist in Edmonton's 6-3 victory over Ottawa on Tuesday.

It was a pretty typical night for McDavid, who now has an incredible 38 multi-point games this season. He's up to 56 goals and 129 points in 68 contests in 2022-23. McDavid is hot even by his standards, suppling 14 goals and 27 points over his last 11 outings.