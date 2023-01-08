McDavid logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

While he saw a lengthy point streak end in December, he hasn't let it slow him down in January. McDavid has a goal and three helpers through the first three games of 2023. The 25-year-old superstar continues to pace the league with 76 points (39 on the power play), 158 shots on net, 34 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 41 appearances.