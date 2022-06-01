McDavid scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists and added five hits in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

McDavid picked up his 20th assist of the postseason on a Zach Hyman tally in the first period. He then scored in the second and helped out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins power-play marker in the third as part of the Oilers' comeback effort, which fell short. With multiple points in 11 of 13 postseason contests, it's been a brand new level for McDavid in these playoffs. He has eight goals, 21 helpers, 50 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-18 rating.