Oilers' Connor McDavid: Rejoining team
McDavid (quadriceps) will rejoin the Oilers in Edmonton on Tuesday.
McDavid has been rehabbing his injury in Toronto, so although his return to Edmonton can certainly be viewed as a step in the right direction, his return to game action shouldn't necessarily be viewed as imminent. The superstar pivot is one week into the 2-3 week recovery timetable he was given Feb. 11, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Oilers release an updated timeline in the coming days.
