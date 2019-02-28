Oilers' Connor McDavid: Relatively quiet in return
McDavid returned from a two-game suspension Wednesday, generating a power-play assist in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock noted before the Oilers-Leafs game that McDavid was ticked off (saying so in slightly more colorful terms) about the suspension that stemmed from the star pivot's illegal check to the head of the Islanders' Nick Leddy in a road game last Thursday. Fantasy owners probably expected more than a single point from McDavid since he was evidently determined to take out his suspension-related frustration in a marquee matchup with Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs, but then again, this was a big letdown by the entire Edmonton team.
