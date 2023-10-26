McDavid (upper body) won't return for Thursday's game versus the Rangers, but he has resumed skating, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

McDavid's status for Sunday's Heritage Classic against Calgary hasn't been determined yet, but coach Jay Woodcroft plans to give an update following Thursday's contest. McDavid has two goals and six points through five appearances this year. Edmonton didn't have him Tuesday and suffered a 7-4 loss to Minnesota, bringing the Oilers' record down to 1-4-1.