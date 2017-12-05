Oilers' Connor McDavid: Returns to practice
McDavid (illness) was back on the ice for practice Tuesday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Fantasy owners can rest easy now that McDavid has returned to practice following a brief one-day absence. The center appears to be healthy and ready to go for Wednesday's tilt against the Flyers. If the Oilers are going to jump start their season, they will need McDavid firing on all cylinders and putting the team on his shoulders.
