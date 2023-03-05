McDavid notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, a minus-2 and two hits in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Jets.

McDavid has been limited to a single helper just twice during his current 10-game point streak. That was the case Saturday, as he set up Leon Draisaitl's hat-trick tally in the second period. McDavid is rarely quiet -- he's had 35 multi-point efforts this season, compared to just 29 contests with one point or fewer. The 26-year-old superstar has a career-best 52 tallies with 70 helpers, 285 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-8 rating through 64 outings. He's one point shy of matching his career high of 123, set last season.