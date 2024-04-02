McDavid produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for the game-tying goal in the third period. This was McDavid's first single-point effort during his eight-game point streak -- he has four goals and 16 helpers in that span. The 27-year-old is at 126 points through 71 outings, sitting in third place in the league behind Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov, who each have 127. McDavid has added 238 shots on net, 112 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-32 rating.