McDavid scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

McDavid made a strong individual effort count in the first period, extending his point streak to eight games. He's picked up six goals and six helpers over that span -- those are almost mortal numbers for the league's leading scorer. The 26-year-old has 38 goals, 84 points, 187 shots on net, 40 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 46 contests overall.