McDavid scored a goal on two shots and picked up an assist Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to the Jets.

McDavid potted his fifth goal of the season late in the third period, spinning away from a Winnipeg defender before burying a wrist shot from the right circle. McDavid had assisted on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins power-play tally earlier in the game to extend his point streak to four. A tough night in the faceoff circle (2-for-9) aside, it was another productive performance by the 24-year-old superstar, who has five goals and seven assists in eight games.