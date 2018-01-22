Oilers' Connor McDavid: Riding four-game point streak

McDavid notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

McDavid has now tallied 53 points in 47 games in 2017-18. While it's concerning he's only found the back of the net once in his last 11 contests, the 21-year-old phenom remains a threat to register multiple points every time he takes the ice.

