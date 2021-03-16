McDavid notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for an equalizer in the third period. The Flames quickly responded on Noah Hanifin's tally. Despite the loss, McDavid extended his point streak to six games, during which he's racked up three goals and 10 assists. The superstar center has 53 points (17 tallies, 36 helpers), 122 shots, 39 hits and a plus-9 rating in 31 outings.