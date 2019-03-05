Oilers' Connor McDavid: Riding six-game point streak
McDavid chipped in a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
The first of his helpers came on Leon Draisaitl's shorthanded goal early in the game. Over his last six appearances, McDavid has 10 points (two goals, eight assists). While Draisaitl has been the hotter of the two recently, McDavid has done his fair share to contribute as well. McDavid has 33 goals and 92 points in 62 games and is closing in on his third-straight 60-assist season.
