Oilers' Connor McDavid: Ripples twine twice
McDavid scored a pair of goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.
McDavid accounted for the Oilers' third and fourth tallies, the latter standing as the game-winner in a crazy contest. The all-world center is up to 79 points (29 goals, 50 helpers), 169 shots on net and 36 power-play points through 52 contests this season.
