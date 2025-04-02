McDavid (lower body), contrary to previous reports, is unlikely to suit up during the Oilers' three-game road trip, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports Wednesday.

Anything is possible for McDavid, who has returned from injuries ahead of schedule in the past. Still, with the Oilers' playoff spot relatively secure, there is no reason for the team to rush its world-class center back into the lineup until he is 100 percent. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins should see increased opportunities while McDavid remains on the shelf.