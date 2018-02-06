Oilers' Connor McDavid: Runs Lightning out of town with four goals
McDavid scored four goals on nine shots Monday, adding an assist and a plus-3 rating in a 6-2 win over the Lightning.
One of the goals and the helper came on the power play, while the final tally was a gift as he was the last Oiler to touch the puck before Chris Kunitz accidentally put it in his own net. McDavid joined the 20-goal and 60-point clubs on the season with the huge night, and he now has six goals and 13 points in his last seven games as he looks to become the first player since Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin to record back-to-back 100-point campaigns.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores twice•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Leads Team Pacific to victory•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Wins fastest skater•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dynamic performance against Flames•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Earns All-Star honors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...