Oilers' Connor McDavid: Runs Lightning out of town with four goals

McDavid scored four goals on nine shots Monday, adding an assist and a plus-3 rating in a 6-2 win over the Lightning.

One of the goals and the helper came on the power play, while the final tally was a gift as he was the last Oiler to touch the puck before Chris Kunitz accidentally put it in his own net. McDavid joined the 20-goal and 60-point clubs on the season with the huge night, and he now has six goals and 13 points in his last seven games as he looks to become the first player since Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin to record back-to-back 100-point campaigns.