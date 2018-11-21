Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores 100th NHL goal
McDavid scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Sharks.
McDavid's goal marked No. 100 for his career in his 230th game. He later set up Drake Caggiula to tie the game in the third period before feeding Leon Draisaitl just 51 seconds into overtime to complete the comeback. The 21-year-old now has 13 goals and 31 points in 21 games this season, which is an 82-game pace of over 120 points.
