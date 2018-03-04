Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores 30th goal
McDavid scored a goal and notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
McDavid has now scored 30 goals in back-to-back seasons. He is the first player in Oil Country to do so since Ryan Smyth accomplished the feat in 2005-06 and 2006-07. The 21-year-old phenom has feasted as of late (eight points in his last four games) despite playing in woeful Edmonton. With 79 points in 65 games in 2017-18, McDavid is worth starting every game as he attempts to win a consecutive Art Ross Trophy.
