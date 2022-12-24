McDavid contributed a goal in Edmonton's 5-2 loss to Vancouver on Friday.

McDavid has 30 goals and 66 points in 35 contests in 2022-23. He's on a 15-game point streak, providing 14 goals and 31 points over that span. For almost any other player that would be an incredible hot streak, but McDavid's recent offensive pace isn't that much higher than what the 25-year-old has done all season.