Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores, adds two assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid recorded a power-play goal and added two assists in Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
McDavid was impressive in the Olympic opener after posting a three-point performance, and he followed it up with another while leading Team Canada to another dominant win. McDavid currently leads all skaters in the Olympics with six points in two games, courtesy of one goal and five assists.
